天地情殇 update for 20 January 2024

Fixed the problem of Yanlong Mountain lens orientation, fixed the problem of plo

Build 13227545 · Last edited by Wendy

Fixed the problem of Yanlong Mountain lens orientation, fixed the problem of plot repetition triggered by the return after the end of the Big Snow Mountain

