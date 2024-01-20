 Skip to content

Centrist update for 20 January 2024

Centrist (V1.05)

Centrist update for 20 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Counter-clockwise rotation has been the most requested feature, so here it is! Currently default controls with keyboard might be weird so i recommend changing them to something that you prefer.

  • Added counter-clockwise rotation

