v1.02: movement shenanigans

More bugfixes today! Among them, removing a couple of bugs that could give the player infinite movement, or even let one of the secret bosses leave the combat area if it felt like it.
Speaking of movement, the journal for Wyverns now explains how mounting them works:
v1.02
- Added description of mount mechanics to Wyvern journal entry
- Changed description of gloves to make it clearer they are weapons
- Added hourglass to inactive encounter icon to make it clear they respawn
- Fixed being able to move Wyvern infinitely if you open the menu as the rider after moving
- Fixed Narrow Pass having the possibility of spawning only 2 small weak creatures
- Fixed movement continuing if you Undo Movement while moving
- Added null checks to prevent certain AI tracking crashes
- Fixed rare crash at start of combat while Lazy Brace is equipped
- Fixed Low Profile making your mount Invisible
- Fixed Void Beam spawning fire under targets
- Fixed Dragoon abilities not being affected by Burning Focus
- Fixed Ready not triggering Zavarde's Holy Knight skill
- Fixed D-pad misbehaving while in dialog
- Fixed being able to fall if pushed or pulled during a secret boss' second phase
- Fixed a secret boss being able to escape the boundaries of the combat area
- Fixed softlock if you enter a post-boss bridge scene with the main player dead
- Fixed Oxyda's chest containing an Ability Crest instead of an Ability Tablet (new saves only)
- (Modding) Added GlobalTriggerTask
- (Modding) Fixed cloned item crash with new textures
Changed files in this update