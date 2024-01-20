V 1.1.0 is live now

List of changes:
- Corrected typos in the first comic
- Corrected typos in the dialogues during the last boss encounter
- Fixed animation issue on level entry for the French language
- Level 6 - Resolved platform collision problem
- Applied new filters to comics and game scenes
- Added a new menu on the title screen with sound settings
- Fixed the main menu bug with a popup
- Fixed overlay layer issue in the pause menu
- Resolved incorrect tiles displaying on level 5
- Made a few minor fixes related to translation
Changed files in this update