Niels Penguin Adventures update for 20 January 2024

V 1.1.0 is live now

List of changes:
  • Corrected typos in the first comic
  • Corrected typos in the dialogues during the last boss encounter
  • Fixed animation issue on level entry for the French language
  • Level 6 - Resolved platform collision problem
  • Applied new filters to comics and game scenes
  • Added a new menu on the title screen with sound settings
  • Fixed the main menu bug with a popup
  • Fixed overlay layer issue in the pause menu
  • Resolved incorrect tiles displaying on level 5
  • Made a few minor fixes related to translation

