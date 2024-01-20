 Skip to content

Fantasy Survivors update for 20 January 2024

Update 123 - Max damage per weapon shown and Bestiary progress visible in-game

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all,

The title was too short to include that there's also a new weapon added. The Oil Fire Bomb, crafted by Brumik, requires the Oil Flask and the Fire Bomb. It causes the oil fire effect on enemies and does more damage than the Fire Bomb.

  • See your Bestiary unlock progress while you kill enemies. Progress is only shown when an enemy is killed. It's visible by clicking on your portrait and using the Bestiary icon at the top.
  • At Game Over, you will see your weapons and the maximum damage achieved by each weapon. Status effect damage is included. Remember that a primary weapon is enhanced during limit breaks, so it's damage will be higher when playing with the matching character.
  • The Oil Fire Bomb can be crafted from Survivor Level 2, when the Workshop becomes available and if you found Brumik.
  • The zoologist will now say something when he's rescued.
  • Followers and adventurers will react to harvestable and rescuable targets 33% further away. They will also stop short of the player when returning. Teleporting still moves them on top of the player.
  • In the Bestiary, "all maps" have been replaced by "all monsters". The zoologist in the Workshop can now unlock a monster in "all monsters", making it possible to unlock monsters not listed under a specific map.

Till Later,
André

