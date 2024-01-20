 Skip to content

Firepower Forge Playtest update for 20 January 2024

v0.16.3 - KOTH changes

Build 13227455

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • • The King of The Hill zone shader has been revamped and is also visible from both sides.
  • • Shooting at the king of the hill zone has some visual effects and sounds now
  • • Seconds per point in KOTH zone 0.5s > 0.8s
  • • Ocean and Mansion can no longer be played in KOTH gamemode
  • • Weapon clipping has been fixed

