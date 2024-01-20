- • The King of The Hill zone shader has been revamped and is also visible from both sides.
- • Shooting at the king of the hill zone has some visual effects and sounds now
- • Seconds per point in KOTH zone 0.5s > 0.8s
- • Ocean and Mansion can no longer be played in KOTH gamemode
- • Weapon clipping has been fixed
Firepower Forge Playtest update for 20 January 2024
v0.16.3 - KOTH changes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2678351 Depot 2678351
- Loading history…
Depot 2678352 Depot 2678352
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update