UPDATE #98 New Arcade Game, vanity objects & emote!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

◈𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 ◈

This week's arcade game is Impostor Spotter:

-Hide yourself from your friends through a crowd of bots!

-Spot the other players amongst the NPCs and eliminate them first!

-Master the game across 4 brand new maps:

-Gym: Follow the Boxing lesson and dodge the bots punches

-Army Base: Be sure not to get caught the airstrikes raining of the field

-Electric Grid: Watch out for the electrified ground and make used of teleporters to blink around the map

-Night City: Hide in the dark and watch for the lights revealing your postion.

To find this game, head to Noblewood's arcade and launch the game with the arcade machine!

◈𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 ◈

We released 3 new vanity objects:

Pinball Machine:

-Place this old classic pinball machine.

-Play a game that either angers our rejoice you.

Bookshelf:

-Build a bookshelf and show your book collection to others.

-Pick up a book and reminisce on various passages, making you think.

Coin operated police car:

-Set this police car machine and feel the thrill of the chase.

-Embark on a fast pace race to nowhere and enjoy the view.

To unlock them, you need to have all of the required stars amount for each of them in the Star Milestones!

◈𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 ◈

This week's emote turns you into a tiny chick. Walk around as this little animal and chirp!

To unlock this emote, you need to have at least 83 stars in the Star Milestones!

◈𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 ◈

This week's challenge requires you to pick up carrots and feed them to bunnies!

-Place the weekly challenge to call a horde of hungry bunnies to your map.

-Pick up juicy carrots and feed them to the rabbits wandering around.

-Each rabbit fed contributes to this week's challenge.

-Be ready to chase as the bunnies may flee as players get close to them.

How it works:

Unlock the Weekly Challenge table in the Star Milestone.

Place it whenever you start a map and it will record your challenge progress while you play.

You need to place it every time you start a map for it to record.

Watch your numbers grow and make sure to complete the target score before Friday.