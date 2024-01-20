UPDATE #98 New Arcade Game, vanity objects & emote!

◈𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 ◈
This week's arcade game is Impostor Spotter:
-Hide yourself from your friends through a crowd of bots!
-Spot the other players amongst the NPCs and eliminate them first!
-Master the game across 4 brand new maps:
-Gym: Follow the Boxing lesson and dodge the bots punches
-Army Base: Be sure not to get caught the airstrikes raining of the field
-Electric Grid: Watch out for the electrified ground and make used of teleporters to blink around the map
-Night City: Hide in the dark and watch for the lights revealing your postion.
To find this game, head to Noblewood's arcade and launch the game with the arcade machine!
◈𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 ◈
We released 3 new vanity objects:
Pinball Machine:
-Place this old classic pinball machine.
-Play a game that either angers our rejoice you.
Bookshelf:
-Build a bookshelf and show your book collection to others.
-Pick up a book and reminisce on various passages, making you think.
Coin operated police car:
-Set this police car machine and feel the thrill of the chase.
-Embark on a fast pace race to nowhere and enjoy the view.
To unlock them, you need to have all of the required stars amount for each of them in the Star Milestones!
◈𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 ◈
This week's emote turns you into a tiny chick. Walk around as this little animal and chirp!
To unlock this emote, you need to have at least 83 stars in the Star Milestones!
◈𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 𝅒 𝅓 ◈
This week's challenge requires you to pick up carrots and feed them to bunnies!
-Place the weekly challenge to call a horde of hungry bunnies to your map.
-Pick up juicy carrots and feed them to the rabbits wandering around.
-Each rabbit fed contributes to this week's challenge.
-Be ready to chase as the bunnies may flee as players get close to them.
How it works:
Unlock the Weekly Challenge table in the Star Milestone.
Place it whenever you start a map and it will record your challenge progress while you play.
You need to place it every time you start a map for it to record.
Watch your numbers grow and make sure to complete the target score before Friday.
Changed depots in upcoming branch