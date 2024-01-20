 Skip to content

Citywars Tower Defense update for 20 January 2024

UPDATE #98 New Arcade Game, vanity objects & emote!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This week's arcade game is Impostor Spotter:

-Hide yourself from your friends through a crowd of bots!
-Spot the other players amongst the NPCs and eliminate them first!
-Master the game across 4 brand new maps:
-Gym: Follow the Boxing lesson and dodge the bots punches
-Army Base: Be sure not to get caught the airstrikes raining of the field
-Electric Grid: Watch out for the electrified ground and make used of teleporters to blink around the map
-Night City: Hide in the dark and watch for the lights revealing your postion.

To find this game, head to Noblewood's arcade and launch the game with the arcade machine!

We released 3 new vanity objects:

Pinball Machine:
-Place this old classic pinball machine.
-Play a game that either angers our rejoice you.

Bookshelf:
-Build a bookshelf and show your book collection to others.
-Pick up a book and reminisce on various passages, making you think.

Coin operated police car:
-Set this police car machine and feel the thrill of the chase.
-Embark on a fast pace race to nowhere and enjoy the view.

To unlock them, you need to have all of the required stars amount for each of them in the Star Milestones!

This week's emote turns you into a tiny chick. Walk around as this little animal and chirp!

To unlock this emote, you need to have at least 83 stars in the Star Milestones!

This week's challenge requires you to pick up carrots and feed them to bunnies!

-Place the weekly challenge to call a horde of hungry bunnies to your map.
-Pick up juicy carrots and feed them to the rabbits wandering around.
-Each rabbit fed contributes to this week's challenge.
-Be ready to chase as the bunnies may flee as players get close to them.

How it works:
Unlock the Weekly Challenge table in the Star Milestone.
Place it whenever you start a map and it will record your challenge progress while you play.
You need to place it every time you start a map for it to record.
Watch your numbers grow and make sure to complete the target score before Friday.

