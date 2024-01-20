 Skip to content

Metal Ascension update for 20 January 2024

Patch 1.3.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Remove the lvl 10 limit on the orbitals, now you can lvl up them endlessly. Have fun
Bug fixed:

  • 10% shop sale relic was not working when you locked a piece.

