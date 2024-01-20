Update v0.0.73 2024-01-20 (Steam Build 13227386)

Fixes

✅ Fixed a bug with the AutoMiner reward for 10 asteroids mined.

✅ Potential fix to bug with Mining Drones gathering amount.

✅ Fixed missing save value for Player Reputation Count (how many times Reputation cycles a player has).

✅ Fix potential issue with playtime tracking. Would also affect reputation cooldown.

✅ Fix current RPS underlying values not resetting when starting new Reputation run.

Changes

✅ Added tooltip to Laser Mining Turret icon in the Upgrades bar.

✅ A couple tiny performance fixes related to warp zones.

✅ Allow entry of numbers with M and K into the Merchant's retain field (2.3k, 5M). They will automatically be converted to scientific notation.

✅ Moved showing the game guide to AFTER the basic tutorial tips are shown.

✅ Sell ore on Flyover at Forge is now off by default.

✅ Disable the ability to warp, if already warping. 🤨

✅ Changed the Reputation cooldown to be less brutal.

Additions

✅ Basic tutorial / tips at start of new game to cover the very basics.

✅ Added Translation Framework. Translations have started but are FAR from complete. Fall back for missing translations is English. If you see an error with a translation, or would like to assist with the translations, you're more than welcome to reach out. Probably easiest on our Discord.

NOTES

❗There's been a lot of work under the hood to add the translation framework and first steps tutorial. If you encounter any issues, please let me know so I can resolve them. As always, recommendations and suggestions are welcome.

📝 The information in the first steps tutorial is also contained within the "How To Play" Guide, accessible from the Main Menu.

🌐 I've started a Fandom Wiki. To be updated as time allows.