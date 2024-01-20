 Skip to content

天地情殇 update for 20 January 2024

Fixed an issue caused by the camera not returning to the character in time when

Build 13227363 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed an issue caused by the camera not returning to the character in time when the karst beast appeared in Yanlongshan vein

