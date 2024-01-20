New 'Time Attack' mode, small balance change, fixes

New challenge
- In the 'cheats & challenges' section, there is now a Time Attack mode. When this is turned on, your turn ends after 30 seconds.
Balance changes
- In fast mode, boss rewards now allow give a card remove instead of a card swap
- In fast mode, changed the '+3 artillery' bonus to +4.
Fixes
- Fixed some bugs where some numbers were not calculated correctly. (affects Explosive Sigils with damage bonuses, and Mystery combined with Radioactivity, magnitude, sigils, ash, alacrity)
- Fixed 'Quick Lashes' not combining/upgrading correctly.
