Heat Death update for 20 January 2024

New 'Time Attack' mode, small balance change, fixes

New challenge

  • In the 'cheats & challenges' section, there is now a Time Attack mode. When this is turned on, your turn ends after 30 seconds.

Balance changes

  • In fast mode, boss rewards now allow give a card remove instead of a card swap
  • In fast mode, changed the '+3 artillery' bonus to +4.

Fixes

  • Fixed some bugs where some numbers were not calculated correctly. (affects Explosive Sigils with damage bonuses, and Mystery combined with Radioactivity, magnitude, sigils, ash, alacrity)
  • Fixed 'Quick Lashes' not combining/upgrading correctly.

