Version 1.21 Update Announcement

Thank you for your support of the game, today also received a lot of your feedback and suggestions, we are also targeted to make adjustments and optimization of the game, the following are the details of this update:

New

1, new settings camera FOV

2, new reset the perspective of the key, the default handle left shoulder button, mouse mouse center button

Optimization

1, for all the main mission in the majority of the trap area added 2 gold supply

2、Improve the amount of gold dropped by normal enemies from 3 to 5.

3. Increased the amount of gold dropped by powerful enemies from 5 to 8-10.

4. Reduced the number of traps in the main quest: Rescue Mishima.

5. Reduced the number of traps in the main quest: Rescue Shin Megami Tensei.

6. Reduced the number of traps in the Monster Experiment: Medusa mission.

7. Reduced the number of traps in the Monster Experiment: Minotaur mission.

8. Reduced the number of traps in the Monster Experiment: Xyla quest.

9. Reduced the frequency of the tornado skill released by the Monster Experiment Xyla.

BUG Repair