Ver1.0.10020 Player Experience Improvements and Deployable Weapon Enhancements

Thank you very much for playing and for your feedback.
Based on the valuable opinions we received from our players, we have made improvements.
In this update, we have:
- Added some hints to the main route
- Enhanced some of deployable weapons
- Visually improved the trees
- Expanded the field of view on the minimap
- Relaxed the appearance conditions for the gate to the next area of the dungeon, making it more intuitive
- Adjusted the recovery time for player’s abnormal status
- Adjusted the behavior of some enemies with “hidden functions”
- Improved the visibility of the HP bar
We will continue to improve the game, so if you have any opinions or questions, we would be grateful if you could contact us on the Steam community or Discord.
Thank you!
Steam Community:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2658960
Discord server:
https://discord.gg/9Yx5tXRtp8
Changed files in this update