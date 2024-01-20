Ver1.0.10020 Player Experience Improvements and Deployable Weapon Enhancements

Thank you very much for playing and for your feedback.

Based on the valuable opinions we received from our players, we have made improvements.

In this update, we have:

Added some hints to the main route

Enhanced some of deployable weapons

Visually improved the trees

Expanded the field of view on the minimap

Relaxed the appearance conditions for the gate to the next area of the dungeon, making it more intuitive

Adjusted the recovery time for player’s abnormal status

Adjusted the behavior of some enemies with “hidden functions”

Improved the visibility of the HP bar

We will continue to improve the game, so if you have any opinions or questions, we would be grateful if you could contact us on the Steam community or Discord.

Thank you!

Steam Community:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/2658960

Discord server:

https://discord.gg/9Yx5tXRtp8