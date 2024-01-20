Update v1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 13227291 · Last edited 20 January 2024 – 16:39:06 UTC by Wendy

v1.1 Changelog

Real-time generation and deletion of modules. The number of modules is not limited to only 12.

-You can move to the section of your choice.

-More efficient removal of empty directories.

-Ability to stop a transfer or deletion in progress.

-After each operation, a log file will be created showing details of that operation.

-Fixed a bug that prevented transferring files from a lower level of folders to a higher level of folders.

-Minor visual changes.

