Update v1.1

v1.1 Changelog
- Real-time generation and deletion of modules. The number of modules is not limited to only 12.
-You can move to the section of your choice.
-More efficient removal of empty directories.
-Ability to stop a transfer or deletion in progress.
-After each operation, a log file will be created showing details of that operation.
-Fixed a bug that prevented transferring files from a lower level of folders to a higher level of folders.
-Minor visual changes.
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2095280/view/3945783342609116298
