 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MeCopy update for 20 January 2024

Update v1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 13227291 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.1 Changelog

  • Real-time generation and deletion of modules. The number of modules is not limited to only 12.

-You can move to the section of your choice.

-More efficient removal of empty directories.

-Ability to stop a transfer or deletion in progress.

-After each operation, a log file will be created showing details of that operation.

-Fixed a bug that prevented transferring files from a lower level of folders to a higher level of folders.

-Minor visual changes.

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2095280/view/3945783342609116298

Changed files in this update

Depot 2095281 Depot 2095281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link