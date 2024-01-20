Patch update: 1.0.3

Greetings,

First of all, we would like to thank you for your support of Just Xiangqi. Over the past week, we have received many valuable suggestions and feedback, which we will continuously incorporate into the game in future updates.

Here are some new features and improvements in the 1.0.3 update:

A brand-new " Endless Endgame Challenge " mode

" mode Removed problematic endgame puzzles to enhance the overall gaming experience

Optimization of mid-game simulations in Career Mode to reduce early-game disadvantages

Fixed the black screen issue on the title scene

Introduction of a " Color Filter " feature to assist colorblind or visually impaired players in distinguishing pieces

" feature to assist colorblind or visually impaired players in distinguishing pieces Bug fixes in online multiplayer, addressing issues such as opponent timeouts and incorrect victory determinations

Our next update will focus on improvements and fixes within Career Mode. Once again, we sincerely appreciate your support, and we remain committed to delivering an enhanced Xiangqi experience.