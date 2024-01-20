 Skip to content

LONESTAR update for 20 January 2024

Patch Notes Jan 20

Patch Notes Jan 20 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Improved UI adaptation for various resolution settings. Added support for 3440x1440 and 3840x1600 resolutions.
  2. Fixed the issue of not showing the complete units' information under specific circumstances.
  3. Fixed a bug causing mis-positioning of certain UI elements.
  4. Optimized part of the descriptions.
  5. Optimized over-the-top VFX to prevent game crashes on certain devices.
  6. Rectified calculation errors related to the Treasures.
  7. Optimized the visuals of Abyssal Dread.

Thanks again for playing!

Join our Discord: https://discord.com/invite/QFkYZjZ2P4

