Patch Notes Jan 20

- Improved UI adaptation for various resolution settings. Added support for 3440x1440 and 3840x1600 resolutions.
- Fixed the issue of not showing the complete units' information under specific circumstances.
- Fixed a bug causing mis-positioning of certain UI elements.
- Optimized part of the descriptions.
- Optimized over-the-top VFX to prevent game crashes on certain devices.
- Rectified calculation errors related to the Treasures.
- Optimized the visuals of Abyssal Dread.
Thanks again for playing!
Join our Discord: https://discord.com/invite/QFkYZjZ2P4
Changed files in this update