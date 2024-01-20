 Skip to content

Progeria: Vae Victis update for 20 January 2024

Patch notes 1.08 from 20.1.2024:

Build 13227263 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The game no longer breaks if you take Valeria as your partner for the second tournament fight
  • The correct partners are now shown next to the Kirill clone on day 15
  • Galina no longer offers to start making armor even after you've already started making it with her
  • The phone is removed from the skills screen to avoid interfering with leveling up the Corsican branch
  • You can level up skills in the arena again
  • Clicking Igor's portrait during the demonstration now scrolls the partner list instead of causing an infinite loop
  • Added voiceover for Igor in the Decembrists branch
  • If you danced with Galina at the ball but didn't start a relationship, then talked to Yevgeniy, the game continues instead of making you contemplate your life infinitely
  • Increased regeneration from the Manchu skill "Supporting Сircuits" to 5 per turn instead of 2

