- The game no longer breaks if you take Valeria as your partner for the second tournament fight
- The correct partners are now shown next to the Kirill clone on day 15
- Galina no longer offers to start making armor even after you've already started making it with her
- The phone is removed from the skills screen to avoid interfering with leveling up the Corsican branch
- You can level up skills in the arena again
- Clicking Igor's portrait during the demonstration now scrolls the partner list instead of causing an infinite loop
- Added voiceover for Igor in the Decembrists branch
- If you danced with Galina at the ball but didn't start a relationship, then talked to Yevgeniy, the game continues instead of making you contemplate your life infinitely
- Increased regeneration from the Manchu skill "Supporting Сircuits" to 5 per turn instead of 2
Progeria: Vae Victis update for 20 January 2024
Patch notes 1.08 from 20.1.2024:
Patchnotes via Steam Community
