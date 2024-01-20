 Skip to content

Black Lotus Motel update for 20 January 2024

v1.37

Share · View all patches · Build 13227247 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • God Mode token collectible target lowered to 10.
  • Item effects now last 180 seconds.
  • Puzzles cooldown balance.

