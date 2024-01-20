- God Mode token collectible target lowered to 10.
- Item effects now last 180 seconds.
- Puzzles cooldown balance.
Black Lotus Motel update for 20 January 2024
v1.37
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 1677401 Depot 1677401
- Loading history…
Depot 1677402 Depot 1677402
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update