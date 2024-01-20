Update 1.2.44

1.2.44 Changelog

ADD: New portrait for the standard M4 75mm "Jumbo" (Thanks cjprince!)

ADD: New portraits for units with HVSS, which will be displayed if the unit has HVSS installed (Thanks cjprince!)

CNG: Decreased the odds that a vehicle type with fewer crew positions than the player's previous one will be offered as a replacement

CNG: Unit definitions that can have HVSS now also have an HVSS start date, no longer hardcoded

CNG: Increased base chance of infantry squads being armed with Demolition Charges

FIX: At the end of a campaign, if a player chooses not to continue on to a new campaign with their crew, instead of keeping the last saved campaign file, the game will now show a second confirmation before erasing the current saved campaign file. This fixes an issue where a Steam achievement could be gained just by declining to continue and then loading the save multiple times.

FIX: Improved system for selecting list of unit types to be offered to the player, it should no longer select unit types that were obsolete at that point in the calendar

FIX: Bug where spawned units eligible for HVSS but spawned without HVSS would still appear as having HVSS in their unit card

FIX: Inputs from controller / Steam Deck should now work better on the Scenario layer view mode