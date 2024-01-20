Month 4 Week 3 The City Builder Update

Share · View all patches · Build 13227154 · Last edited 20 January 2024 – 14:09:09 UTC by Wendy

New Features:

City Builder Basics

New Tower Unlocking System

Requires buildings instead of cards

Buildings need to be unlocked via metaprogression

Economy System

Farms and Windmills

Farms grant +10 gold per turn

Windmills grant +5 gold per adjacent farm

Housing

produces gold if upkeep in food is paid

Quarry

must be placed on mine, produces gold

Bugs Resolved

Can build structures inside castle

Castle health does not get updated when modified by relics

Helm of the Forest King increases range by 1000% instead of 10%

Did a major refactor of the camera pause and escape menu to now supersede everything (upgrades, shop, etc) so there maybe a bug or two I missed.

Artificer shooting beyond its range (Mage as well)

Can select multiple spells

Tooltips don't have slide animation when shown consecutively

Clouds get in the way of camera

Inconsistent naming of wizard tower upgrade cards