Castles on Clouds Playtest update for 20 January 2024

Month 4 Week 3 The City Builder Update

Month 4 Week 3 The City Builder Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features:

City Builder Basics

New Tower Unlocking System
Requires buildings instead of cards
Buildings need to be unlocked via metaprogression

Economy System

Farms and Windmills
Farms grant +10 gold per turn
Windmills grant +5 gold per adjacent farm
Housing
produces gold if upkeep in food is paid
Quarry
must be placed on mine, produces gold

Bugs Resolved

Can build structures inside castle
Castle health does not get updated when modified by relics

Helm of the Forest King increases range by 1000% instead of 10%

Did a major refactor of the camera pause and escape menu to now supersede everything (upgrades, shop, etc) so there maybe a bug or two I missed.

Artificer shooting beyond its range (Mage as well)

Can select multiple spells

Tooltips don't have slide animation when shown consecutively

Clouds get in the way of camera
Inconsistent naming of wizard tower upgrade cards

