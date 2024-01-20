Month 4 Week 3 The City Builder Update

New Features:
City Builder Basics
New Tower Unlocking System
Requires buildings instead of cards
Buildings need to be unlocked via metaprogression
Economy System
Farms and Windmills
Farms grant +10 gold per turn
Windmills grant +5 gold per adjacent farm
Housing
produces gold if upkeep in food is paid
Quarry
must be placed on mine, produces gold
Bugs Resolved
Can build structures inside castle
Castle health does not get updated when modified by relics
Helm of the Forest King increases range by 1000% instead of 10%
Did a major refactor of the camera pause and escape menu to now supersede everything (upgrades, shop, etc) so there maybe a bug or two I missed.
Artificer shooting beyond its range (Mage as well)
Can select multiple spells
Tooltips don't have slide animation when shown consecutively
Clouds get in the way of camera
Inconsistent naming of wizard tower upgrade cards
