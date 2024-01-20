Repair adjustment

1 Tactical Grain Interception effect has been enhanced

2. Use props in the warehouse to increase batch use

3 Fixed an issue where player characters were dropped and picked up when they died

4 Adjusted the damage of throwing items

5 Increased the initial quantity of goods in the Campaign Item Shop

6 Increased the number of Dungeon Adventure Medal rewards

7 Fixed an issue where the Confirm Round End button could be pressed to the character below

8 Fixed dungeon vampire camp no fights

9 Campaign Artifact Inheritance Epic Equipment has been confirmed to sell