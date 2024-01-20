1 Tactical Grain Interception effect has been enhanced
2. Use props in the warehouse to increase batch use
3 Fixed an issue where player characters were dropped and picked up when they died
4 Adjusted the damage of throwing items
5 Increased the initial quantity of goods in the Campaign Item Shop
6 Increased the number of Dungeon Adventure Medal rewards
7 Fixed an issue where the Confirm Round End button could be pressed to the character below
8 Fixed dungeon vampire camp no fights
9 Campaign Artifact Inheritance Epic Equipment has been confirmed to sell
战棋英雄王子复仇记 update for 20 January 2024
Repair adjustment
1 Tactical Grain Interception effect has been enhanced
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update