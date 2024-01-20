 Skip to content

战棋英雄王子复仇记 update for 20 January 2024

Repair adjustment

Share · View all patches · Build 13227147 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1 Tactical Grain Interception effect has been enhanced
2. Use props in the warehouse to increase batch use
3 Fixed an issue where player characters were dropped and picked up when they died
4 Adjusted the damage of throwing items
5 Increased the initial quantity of goods in the Campaign Item Shop
6 Increased the number of Dungeon Adventure Medal rewards
7 Fixed an issue where the Confirm Round End button could be pressed to the character below
8 Fixed dungeon vampire camp no fights
9 Campaign Artifact Inheritance Epic Equipment has been confirmed to sell

Changed files in this update

Depot 2646251 Depot 2646251
