Level transition crash Hotfix v0.9823a

I finally found the source of the buggyness of the level transitions.

Also I noticed some players passing up essential collectables so I made them more obvious.

I also made the messages that pop up when you unlock events be more instructional to let players know where to look.

The following changes have been made:

Removed redundant elevator code.

Removed manual Garbage Collection code that was causing crashes on some level transitions.

Added spotlight on backpack in dilapidated area to make it less likely for players to miss it.

Fixed tag in code that wasn't allowing the collection of Phase Emitter after the last interaction overhaul update.

As funny as it was; I Added a validation trigger above Duller bandits to stop players from being able to ride them. lol.

Fixed Smiler Slither and strike sounds not playing properly

Fixed Cogwell Void not spawning concrete pillars or spawning them incomplete

Added more explicit instructions to New Path messages

Hopefully this puts any crashes to bed.

But if you experience ANY buggy behavior I would very much appreciate you letting me know on the Transliminal Discord Server HERE.

Or just to hang out and talk about the game or general horror stuff.

Thanks so much to everyone who is playing Transliminal!

next up I have more optimizations coming down the pipe. And, of course, more levels, entities, events, equipment, and collectables.

See you in the liminal void, Wanderer.

-=[ComAdore]=-