Patch 1.3 released

Hi everyone!

Patch 1.3 has been released and it includes the following changes:

Added Japanese language

You can switch languages from the main menu. There are two language buttons under the menu.

Resolution fixes

The game should now work properly with the most popular resolutions.

UI fixes

Several small bugs were fixed.

Physics changes

Yes, this game uses a physics engine. A tiny change was applied so even if it is unnoticeable during playing the movement might be slightly smoother now.

And there are a couple of more notices.

The game has "high score" mechanics but this feature runs 100% on your device. So unfortunately you cannot compare your results with other players in the world but you can still compete with your family :)

Game update might lead to resetting of your settings and high scores. We are sorry for the inconvenience.

We hope you find the new version more easy to play!