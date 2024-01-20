 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Redaxium 2 update for 20 January 2024

Patch 2.3

Share · View all patches · Build 13227125 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-New: Paste Machines! They come in variety of Food or Water. They grant up to 2 cure.
They have 33% chance to regenerate 1 point every hour.
Paste Machines have been added to every town and to half the passage ways.
Every Guild/Home as either a food or water paste machine that comes with it.
This means if you buy a bunch up you can greatly take care of your food/water needs.
-New: Mental Doctor. You can pay a Mental Doctor and they will cure your Anxiety
or max your Adrenaline for you.
You can find one at Romfore and one at Ethicsburg, and a hidden one at Lagorigana.
-Fix: Banks not keeping your money.
-Fix: It was discovered that all the shopkeepers were being ignored for saving/loading.
They should now (where applicable) save/load information.

Highly expected that you may have to re-roll your character or start a new one for
stability.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2023252 Depot 2023252
  • Loading history…
Depot 2023253 Depot 2023253
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link