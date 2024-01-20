-New: Paste Machines! They come in variety of Food or Water. They grant up to 2 cure.

They have 33% chance to regenerate 1 point every hour.

Paste Machines have been added to every town and to half the passage ways.

Every Guild/Home as either a food or water paste machine that comes with it.

This means if you buy a bunch up you can greatly take care of your food/water needs.

-New: Mental Doctor. You can pay a Mental Doctor and they will cure your Anxiety

or max your Adrenaline for you.

You can find one at Romfore and one at Ethicsburg, and a hidden one at Lagorigana.

-Fix: Banks not keeping your money.

-Fix: It was discovered that all the shopkeepers were being ignored for saving/loading.

They should now (where applicable) save/load information.

Highly expected that you may have to re-roll your character or start a new one for

stability.