Lost In The Shadows update for 20 January 2024

Version 1.0.5

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.0.5

New:
  • True Shadow Level
  • New 12 Upgrades in True Shadow
  • New boss
  • Healing multiplier in fight skills
  • New button which allows you to plant fruit in any possible place.
  • New button which allows you to collect all fruit.
  • New toggle which allows you to auto repeat expeditions
  • Now you can see how many levels of shadow you will get on reset
  • In options now you can change resolution and trun off/on fullscreen
Changes:
  • Shadow upgrades have been centered
  • Items in backpack now limited to 300
Fix:
  • New character appeared with half energy.
  • Even though helpers were blocked it would display
  • After switching on another save, the game remembered the old UI
  • Stats were not calculating after shadow upgrades
  • xp at max upgrades was miscalculating
  • You did not get money for collecting stone

