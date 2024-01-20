Version 1.0.5
New:
- True Shadow Level
- New 12 Upgrades in True Shadow
- New boss
- Healing multiplier in fight skills
- New button which allows you to plant fruit in any possible place.
- New button which allows you to collect all fruit.
- New toggle which allows you to auto repeat expeditions
- Now you can see how many levels of shadow you will get on reset
- In options now you can change resolution and trun off/on fullscreen
Changes:
- Shadow upgrades have been centered
- Items in backpack now limited to 300
Fix:
- New character appeared with half energy.
- Even though helpers were blocked it would display
- After switching on another save, the game remembered the old UI
- Stats were not calculating after shadow upgrades
- xp at max upgrades was miscalculating
- You did not get money for collecting stone
Changed files in this update