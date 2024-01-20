Hello everyone, we released a small update addressing a couple of issues related to yesterday's big update.
Fixed issues
- Music now stops after you leave credits
- Clippo no longer cheers on you after defeating a Critling if he is already dead
- Help button no longer flashes if there are still unasked questions and Clippo is dead
- Added localization for poems
- Added localization for messages about 100% sections
- Map is now localized
Thank you for reporting issues to us, we are still aware of some that are left and are working on fixing them!
Changed files in this update