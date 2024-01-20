Hello everyone, we released a small update addressing a couple of issues related to yesterday's big update.

Fixed issues

Music now stops after you leave credits

Clippo no longer cheers on you after defeating a Critling if he is already dead

Help button no longer flashes if there are still unasked questions and Clippo is dead

Added localization for poems

Added localization for messages about 100% sections

Map is now localized

Thank you for reporting issues to us, we are still aware of some that are left and are working on fixing them!