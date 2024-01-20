 Skip to content

Crossroad OS update for 20 January 2024

Hotfix 9

Build 13227109

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, we released a small update addressing a couple of issues related to yesterday's big update.

Fixed issues

  • Music now stops after you leave credits
  • Clippo no longer cheers on you after defeating a Critling if he is already dead
  • Help button no longer flashes if there are still unasked questions and Clippo is dead
  • Added localization for poems
  • Added localization for messages about 100% sections
  • Map is now localized

Thank you for reporting issues to us, we are still aware of some that are left and are working on fixing them!

