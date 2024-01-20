 Skip to content

Manor Madness update for 20 January 2024

Mac and Linux, Achievements and Hats. Version 2.1 is out as we Spook!

Build 13227075

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Geists,

Manor Madness is getting a major update, pushing the game towards completion!

Highlights

  • Steam achievements
  • Support for Mac and Linux
  • Hats!

Changed

  • Changed grade score tresholds. Generally easier
  • Changed UI text in some places
  • Changed bathroom layout
  • Breakable objects now break realistically
  • Improved visitor AI
  • Changed feedback form to bug report form
  • Geist charge indicator now only shown when recharging

Added

  • Added Steam achievements
  • Added hats
  • Added object effects
  • Added main menu transition
  • Added tutorial skip pop-up
  • Added UI sounds
  • Added UI badge upon phobia discovery
  • Added aura around realtor
  • Added aura around visitors being soothed
  • Added realtor's soothe voicelines
  • Added a frame to the scare-cam

Fixed

  • Fixed mouse disappearing when refocusing on the game
  • Fixed NPCs getting stuck
  • Fixed audio in menus
  • Fixed visitors breaking their back
  • Fixed scarecam being hidden by tutorial
  • Fixed options menus not closing when pressing ESC
  • Background music keeps playing through all scenes

