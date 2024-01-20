Mac and Linux, Achievements and Hats. Version 2.1 is out as we Spook!

Hey Geists,
Manor Madness is getting a major update, pushing the game towards completion!
Highlights
- Steam achievements
- Support for Mac and Linux
- Hats!
Changed
- Changed grade score tresholds. Generally easier
- Changed UI text in some places
- Changed bathroom layout
- Breakable objects now break realistically
- Improved visitor AI
- Changed feedback form to bug report form
- Geist charge indicator now only shown when recharging
Added
- Added Steam achievements
- Added hats
- Added object effects
- Added main menu transition
- Added tutorial skip pop-up
- Added UI sounds
- Added UI badge upon phobia discovery
- Added aura around realtor
- Added aura around visitors being soothed
- Added realtor's soothe voicelines
- Added a frame to the scare-cam
Fixed
- Fixed mouse disappearing when refocusing on the game
- Fixed NPCs getting stuck
- Fixed audio in menus
- Fixed visitors breaking their back
- Fixed scarecam being hidden by tutorial
- Fixed options menus not closing when pressing ESC
- Background music keeps playing through all scenes
