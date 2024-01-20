 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kebab Chefs! - Restaurant Simulator update for 20 January 2024

Hotfix 0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 13227067 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed an issue where blackjack stucks when the game is draw

  • Fixed issue where players stay outside of map when trying to sleep while someone is getting out of the house at the same time

  • Fixed issue where Doner Cooker shows rotten when there are no doners on it.

  • Fixed issue being able to place dirty plates in plate shelves

  • Translation fixes and changes

Changed files in this update

Depot 1001271 Depot 1001271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link