-
Fixed an issue where blackjack stucks when the game is draw
-
Fixed issue where players stay outside of map when trying to sleep while someone is getting out of the house at the same time
-
Fixed issue where Doner Cooker shows rotten when there are no doners on it.
-
Fixed issue being able to place dirty plates in plate shelves
-
Translation fixes and changes
Kebab Chefs! - Restaurant Simulator update for 20 January 2024
Hotfix 0.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 1001271 Depot 1001271
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update