Patch 0.10.3.0 Alpha

0.10.3.0 Patch Notes
- Added a new material, Chimecryst, that can be gathered both in Necroforge and Mycotic Grove
- Added a new NPC to the Hub that hands out rewards to players that bring them 5 Chimecryst
- Added 10 new items, these are exclusively gained for handing in Chimecryst
- The event display in the Hub now displays the total amount of Chimecryst handed in by all the players. How high can this number grow? :)
- Fixed the batteries sometimes spawning at the spawn of Necroforge
- Fixed one pool of lava not displaying in Necroforge
- Added a character limit to the Feedback form to prevent too long feedback from not submitting
Known Issues
-
The game is way too zoomed out on higher resolutions than 1080p.
- You can use the F3 button while logged onto a character for some debug settings with resolution and scaling
-
As there is no latency compensation, low quality connections (e.g. weak wi-fi signal) can lead to slowdowns
-
Using skills too fast may result in skills being interrupted
-
Not all abilities have audio effects
