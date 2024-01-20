 Skip to content

Tiny Touring Cars update for 20 January 2024

Tiny Touring Cars Update 1.26

Build 13227062 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

UI Overhaul: All elements of the UI have been updated to look better and better fit in with the game style.

Fixed an issue with previous sector time for sector 3 not showing in time trial on track 6

