Project XSTING update for 20 January 2024

Minor Update

20 January 2024 · Build 13227014

Patchnotes
  • Enemy difficulty balance adjustment
  • Bug Fix: Resolved audio glitch which caused the audio clips to stop working during upgrade intermission
  • Quality of life improvement

