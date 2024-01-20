- Enemy difficulty balance adjustment
- Bug Fix: Resolved audio glitch which caused the audio clips to stop working during upgrade intermission
- Quality of life improvement
Project XSTING update for 20 January 2024
Minor Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2719651 Depot 2719651
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update