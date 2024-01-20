 Skip to content

Bugz Bows & Curses Playtest update for 20 January 2024

0.4.2

Share · View all patches · Build 13226986 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Reverse AOE Attacks
  • Add more grass
  • Update loading animation
  • Increase crit rate a bit
  • Stat indicators dont combine
  • Crits indicators are a different color
  • Add Shiny bugz which glow in the dark
  • Renamed Plus mode to Dark Mode
  • Credits now play
  • Make multiplier curses additive
  • Fix delete save button
  • New loading animation
  • AI is a little smarter
  • Bows now show all your arrows loaded
  • Update some more discord icons
  • Add more shop items
  • Make all anitpedes 3 long
  • Swap red and black antipede colors
  • Add curse sound
  • Add reset button to keybind settings
  • Get itch build working again
  • Fix player movement speed on keyboard

