- Reverse AOE Attacks
- Add more grass
- Update loading animation
- Increase crit rate a bit
- Stat indicators dont combine
- Crits indicators are a different color
- Add Shiny bugz which glow in the dark
- Renamed Plus mode to Dark Mode
- Credits now play
- Make multiplier curses additive
- Fix delete save button
- New loading animation
- AI is a little smarter
- Bows now show all your arrows loaded
- Update some more discord icons
- Add more shop items
- Make all anitpedes 3 long
- Swap red and black antipede colors
- Add curse sound
- Add reset button to keybind settings
- Get itch build working again
- Fix player movement speed on keyboard
Changed files in this update