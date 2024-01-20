- Clicking on a hot bar sometimes caused a jarring sound
- Statue of a Slavic god now returned from Zygfryd NPC
- Not identified items now have a magnifier icon in the basket
Once upon a Dungeon II update for 20 January 2024
Small fixes & improvements
