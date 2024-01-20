Ocean saturation adjustment
Enhanced sky brightness
Optimization of character's gun raising posture
Add vegetation such as clover
Flag raising mode increases Spanish flag and national anthem
New tree species added
Add three headed monsters
The Red Beret update for 20 January 2024
20240120Version
Changed files in this update