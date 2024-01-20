 Skip to content

The Red Beret update for 20 January 2024

20240120Version

20 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ocean saturation adjustment
Enhanced sky brightness
Optimization of character's gun raising posture
Add vegetation such as clover
Flag raising mode increases Spanish flag and national anthem
New tree species added
Add three headed monsters

