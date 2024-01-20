 Skip to content

Aquascapers update for 20 January 2024

Improvement Update #1: Camera Sensitivity Adjustment

Aquascapers update for 20 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Aquascapers!

We really appreciate the valuable feedback you've provided. Taking into account your concerns about Camera Sensitivity, we've made a quick update to the settings, which now includes Camera Sensitivity adjustments. You can now choose the settings that suit you best, enhancing your overall gaming experience.


Please ensure that you have received the new updates by restarting your Steam client or using the verify integration option in the game's properties. The new version is marked as v2024.03.6 [39f0afd], which you can find in the bottom left corner of the main menu.

If you encounter any further issues or have additional feedback, feel free to share them in the discussion. We are committed to providing the best support possible. :)

Wishing you an enjoyable gaming experience.
Happy Aquascaping!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2299400?utm_source=steam_devlog&utm_campaign=devlog&utm_medium=web&utm_content=update_camera_sensitivity

