 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

maboroshi caravan update for 20 January 2024

Ver.1.0.7 Available

Share · View all patches · Build 13226787 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

maboroshi caravan Ver.1.0.7 now available.

  • Added animals that some members can ride
  • Changed resolution to be selectable from all SETTINGS
  • Increased member variety (appearance differences)
  • Increased journey logs
  • Added encounter caravan based on caravan registration
  • Fixed minor bugs

■Added animals that some members can ride
I responded to the request. Riding of animal members is complete.

■Changed resolution to be selectable from all SETTINGS
I responded to the request.

■Added encounter caravan based on caravan registration
Added caravans you will encounter along the journey, thank you for your application.

■Fixed minor bugs
Fixed a problem when displaying unobserved reports. Thank you for the report.

Please continue to observe the caravan.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2159671 Depot 2159671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link