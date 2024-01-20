Ver.1.0.7 Available

maboroshi caravan Ver.1.0.7 now available.
- Added animals that some members can ride
- Changed resolution to be selectable from all SETTINGS
- Increased member variety (appearance differences)
- Increased journey logs
- Added encounter caravan based on caravan registration
- Fixed minor bugs
■Added animals that some members can ride
I responded to the request. Riding of animal members is complete.
■Changed resolution to be selectable from all SETTINGS
I responded to the request.
■Added encounter caravan based on caravan registration
Added caravans you will encounter along the journey, thank you for your application.
■Fixed minor bugs
Fixed a problem when displaying unobserved reports. Thank you for the report.
Please continue to observe the caravan.
Changed files in this update