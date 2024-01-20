Ver.1.0.7 Available

Share · View all patches · Build 13226787 · Last edited 20 January 2024 – 12:09:13 UTC by Wendy

maboroshi caravan Ver.1.0.7 now available.

Added animals that some members can ride

Changed resolution to be selectable from all SETTINGS

Increased member variety (appearance differences)

Increased journey logs

Added encounter caravan based on caravan registration

Fixed minor bugs

■Added animals that some members can ride

I responded to the request. Riding of animal members is complete.

■Changed resolution to be selectable from all SETTINGS

I responded to the request.

■Added encounter caravan based on caravan registration

Added caravans you will encounter along the journey, thank you for your application.

■Fixed minor bugs

Fixed a problem when displaying unobserved reports. Thank you for the report.

Please continue to observe the caravan.