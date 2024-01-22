Synchronize test branch to mainline branch

Optimization: When eating raw food, fruits, milk, eggs, and honey are not counted as raw food.

Optimization: The carriage displays 10 stacked item icons

Optimization: When the ancient tomb is opened, a pop-up reminder will be displayed

BUG: The mages of other lords may be too young to serve as soldiers.

BUG: Totem soldiers may be regarded as bandit soldiers.

Optimization: The feeder can set the scope of action

Optimization: Add attribute brush to banquet table, which can modify attributes in batches

Optimization: Added military information bar window to display threat information and military camps directly on the main interface

Numerical adjustment: A queuing mechanism has been added to the toilet, so only one person can use it at the same time.

New features: Trade buying upper limit and buying lower limit can be set, production upper limit and trade limit are separated

Optimization: The carriage station can transport items directly from the turnover box

BUG: The carriage has a fixed route, and occasionally there is a problem of waiting at the carriage station to eat grass.