Territory: Farming and Fighting update for 22 January 2024

Synchronize test branch to mainline branch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Optimization: When eating raw food, fruits, milk, eggs, and honey are not counted as raw food.
Optimization: The carriage displays 10 stacked item icons
Optimization: When the ancient tomb is opened, a pop-up reminder will be displayed
BUG: The mages of other lords may be too young to serve as soldiers.
BUG: Totem soldiers may be regarded as bandit soldiers.
Optimization: The feeder can set the scope of action
Optimization: Add attribute brush to banquet table, which can modify attributes in batches
Optimization: Added military information bar window to display threat information and military camps directly on the main interface
Numerical adjustment: A queuing mechanism has been added to the toilet, so only one person can use it at the same time.
New features: Trade buying upper limit and buying lower limit can be set, production upper limit and trade limit are separated
Optimization: The carriage station can transport items directly from the turnover box
BUG: The carriage has a fixed route, and occasionally there is a problem of waiting at the carriage station to eat grass.

