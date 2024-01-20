New Patch Notes

AI:
- Anomaly Soldier AI reaction time is slightly decreased.
- Anomaly Soldier won't attack from behind the walls.
- Anomaly Soldier AI sight and hearing ranges adjusted again.
- Anomaly Solider's AI shooting behind the bushes issue has been fixed.
- Anomaly Soldier Hit Points adjusted.
- Anomaly AI hitbox sizes have been slightly increased and Hit Points adjusted.
UI:
- The key binding save issue has been solved.
- Key rebinding is now working. (Yaay! But, there is a small bug, more than one action can be bind on one key. We will fix this issue.)
- Join game Password visibility fixed.
- Sometimes loading screens were showing the wrong mission details, that's now fixed.
- Graphic settings has been improved.
- FOV settings has been improved.
- Mouse sensitivity, Aim and Lean Toggle options has been added.
- VSYNC has been improved.
Accessibility:
- For a clear understanding of the basic controls of the game, we have added default key bindings information to the Base of Operations Loading Screen. Also, we have added the same information into office screens as an environment dressing in the Base of Operations, they can be seen around.
Graphics:
- Grenade VFX performance improved.
Maps & Gameplay:
- Mag check icons visibility issue fixed.
- In the Too Late map, the anomaly eating away at the soldier on the bridge now runs away when hit.
- Collision fixes on the maps.
- While some new spawn points were added some of them removed, and min max random spawn counts also adjusted.
Sound:
- New environment and enemy sounds have been added.
Languages:
Simplified Chinese and German Languages have been added.
