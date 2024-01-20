Patch 0.6.76

Share · View all patches · Build 13226696 · Last edited 20 January 2024 – 12:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone,

Just a small patch focusing on map markers and dungeon unlocks not performing correctly.

There might be a very small amount of people that still have a missing main dungeon marker, we will be putting out another small patch to fix this specific issue.

~ Julian

**

! Optimizations and Improvements:

**

Re-implemented GPU instancing on Mac for some performance gains

**

! Bugs Fixed and Changes Made:

**