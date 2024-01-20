Patch 0.6.76

Hey everyone,
Just a small patch focusing on map markers and dungeon unlocks not performing correctly.
There might be a very small amount of people that still have a missing main dungeon marker, we will be putting out another small patch to fix this specific issue.
~ Julian
! Optimizations and Improvements:
- Re-implemented GPU instancing on Mac for some performance gains
! Bugs Fixed and Changes Made:
- Fixed some rare issues causing chunks to not load
- Fixed various issues with dungeon map markers not correctly showing unlock status
- Fixed keystone alter on spawn island not updating sigils correctly to show dungeon unlocks
- Patched item dupe bug with machine inputs and outputs
