Len's Island update for 20 January 2024

Patch 0.6.76

Share · View all patches · Build 13226696 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

Just a small patch focusing on map markers and dungeon unlocks not performing correctly.

There might be a very small amount of people that still have a missing main dungeon marker, we will be putting out another small patch to fix this specific issue.

~ Julian

**

! Optimizations and Improvements:

**

  • Re-implemented GPU instancing on Mac for some performance gains

**

! Bugs Fixed and Changes Made:

**

  • Fixed some rare issues causing chunks to not load
  • Fixed various issues with dungeon map markers not correctly showing unlock status
  • Fixed keystone alter on spawn island not updating sigils correctly to show dungeon unlocks
  • Patched item dupe bug with machine inputs and outputs

