2番線 | Nibansen update for 20 January 2024

Patch 0.0.5 Made the game more comfortable to play.

Patch 0.0.5 Made the game more comfortable to play.

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug where there was one more abnormality in the total
Adapting object mosaic processing to reduce information content

