Fixed a bug where there was one more abnormality in the total
Adapting object mosaic processing to reduce information content
2番線 | Nibansen update for 20 January 2024
Patch 0.0.5 Made the game more comfortable to play.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fixed a bug where there was one more abnormality in the total
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2699511 Depot 2699511
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update