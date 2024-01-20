Early Access and Beyond

Hi everyone,

We’re back and we’re excited to announce that Dinosaurs Dominion is now available on Early access!

There’s a lot to unpack here so lets get started.

Redirection

After our decision to suspend the game awhile ago, we’ve had sometime to think as to where we would like to take development moving forward, and its clear that our previous concept of it being a Survival RPG is beyond our limitations. So we decided to shift our focus to a more compact experience focusing on great core gameplay loop and high replayability.

What / Who this game is for

We created Dinosaurs Dominion as the solution for enthusiasts of single-player gaming and for individuals leading busy lives. It's the perfect escape for those seeking high-stakes encounters and immersive gameplay experience without the constraints of lengthy commitments. We wanted to set this apart from the multiplayer-focused trends in the dinosaur gaming genre as we believe that much of the games out there has exhausted the genre.

Moving forward

Our main goal is to create a solid core gameplay loop and build upon that as development progresses. This means much of our effort will be focused on animation and sound (specifically combat), challenges and replay value, player progression and rewards, and user experience (navigation and design). We aimed to maximize the game within the current scope planned and create room for growth rather than expanding it early on with additional features and elements. We believe this approach is the best way for us to deliver quality, however it does make for duller updates.

Who we are

Currently DD is developed by a one man team and is more like a passion project than a fully fledged commercial focused game, so it will be worked on simultaneously with other projects as well. Nevertheless I’m committed to finalizing this game with the best of my abilities as a way to thank and appreciate those that have supported the game.

That’s currently it for the Devlog and more updates coming soon!