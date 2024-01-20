 Skip to content

Multi Turret Academy update for 20 January 2024

0.7.2

0.7.2

Build 13226569 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

These past few days, there have been too many things that I need to reply to. So I only managed to do some optimization work today.
-Fixed a minor issue, it should be less laggy now.
-Added the "Pivot Turning" keyword to the Churchill tanks because they indeed have that capability.

