UPDATE 0.4.1.20 - Big Update

Watch video for detailed information!
New Features
- Added DMDs!
- Added new Ball Spawner variant: Captive Ball. Select this in order to spawn a single captive ball at the Ball Spawner's location when the table is loaded.
- Added new Kicker Hole variant: Scoop.
- Added new Plastic Wall which can be set to transparent without a texture or translucent with a texture. Textures should be placed in the MyDocuments/PinBuilder/UserImages/decals folder and be prefixed with "wa_" such as: wa_plasticWallDecal.png. Use this file as a template to make your own.
- Opto-switches are now an variant in the switch category.
- Attract mode now features sweeps - vert & horiz and spinning. This includes regular lights.
- Added deflector bracket for kicker holes.
- Added direction indicator for kicker holes.
Improvements
- Playfield lights/LEDs logic-controlability has been fixed. The lights on your existing tables will need to be updated and set to "ON" in the Initial State dropdown if you want them to be on when the table is played. Standard PB tables have been updated.
- Misc improvements and fixes to standard PB tables have been made.
Fixes
- Fixed DMD showing on non-DMD table types (standard & widebody)
- Fixed "include in attract mode" not saving
Changed files in this update