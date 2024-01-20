 Skip to content

Territory: Farming and Fighting update for 20 January 2024

[Test branch] Optimization and BUG fixing

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Optimization: The feeder can set the scope of action
Optimization: Add attribute brush to banquet table, which can modify attributes in batches
Optimization: Added military information bar window to display threat information and military camps directly on the main interface
Numerical adjustment: A queuing mechanism has been added to the toilet, so only one person can use it at the same time.
New features: Trade buying upper limit and buying lower limit can be set, production upper limit and trade limit are separated
Optimization: The carriage station can transport items directly from the turnover box
BUG: The carriage has a fixed route, and occasionally there is a problem of waiting at the carriage station to eat grass.

