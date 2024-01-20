-
Added manual shooting option, players can now choose whether to shoot automatically or manually.
-
Added control prompt UI.
-
Added anti-theft version system.
Girls And Robots update for 20 January 2024
January 20th major update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2584451 Depot 2584451
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update