Girls And Robots update for 20 January 2024

January 20th major update

January 20th major update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Added manual shooting option, players can now choose whether to shoot automatically or manually.

  2. Added control prompt UI.

  3. Added anti-theft version system.

