Hey folks!

This patch fixes several nasty problems reported by the game's Steam and Discord communities. Huge thanks to you guys, you help make the game a better experience for everyone!

fixed two crashes that could be caused by using the tazer mine in a specific order of actions

fixed a crash caused by keycards when opening the inventory menu following a very specific order of actions

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!

