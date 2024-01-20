I've put the dedicated server online which can hold up to 232 players. At the moment it's running a test map until I finish the new dedicated server map.
B1700 update for 20 January 2024
Dedicated server online 20/01/2024
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2224751 Depot 2224751
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update