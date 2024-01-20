 Skip to content

Realm of the Fallen update for 20 January 2024

Some new music, other minor changes.

Share · View all patches · Build 13226352 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update includes new background music for the first five levels. There are also some other minor changes, including a sight beam for the guns. Also different colored reticles/beams for left and right sides.

