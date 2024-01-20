General Update

Added wall running
10 new charms
Added Hard mode which is the old normal, normal is the old easy, easy is easier
A new room on each map
Added outlines to most objects
Mouse movement is much smoother
If a map generates without a way out, it creates a new map
Enemies with no navigation bug fixed
Charms now properly reflect their pattern type
Flying enemies die after a while to prevent players from getting stuck
*Lots more bug fixes and balance tweaks
