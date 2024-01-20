General Update

Added wall running

10 new charms

Added Hard mode which is the old normal, normal is the old easy, easy is easier

A new room on each map

Added outlines to most objects

Mouse movement is much smoother

If a map generates without a way out, it creates a new map

Enemies with no navigation bug fixed

Charms now properly reflect their pattern type

Flying enemies die after a while to prevent players from getting stuck

*Lots more bug fixes and balance tweaks