Nekomancy update for 20 January 2024

General Update

Build 13226265 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added wall running
10 new charms
Added Hard mode which is the old normal, normal is the old easy, easy is easier
A new room on each map
Added outlines to most objects
Mouse movement is much smoother
If a map generates without a way out, it creates a new map
Enemies with no navigation bug fixed
Charms now properly reflect their pattern type
Flying enemies die after a while to prevent players from getting stuck
*Lots more bug fixes and balance tweaks

