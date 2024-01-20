First Patch after Early Access Launch

Heyho everyone,

It has been now a little bit over 1 and a half days since we started our Early Access Journey and we couldn't be happier about your reception of our game. As usually, there were a few hiccups here and there for some of you, but the majority already put a lot of game-time into New Cycle and gave us a lot of feedback. If you want to be an even more active part of the development process, feel free to join us on our Discord Server

Be assured that in the upcoming days and weeks, we will look into each and every one of your points and see what we can do about it, to ensure the best possible version of the game, it can be - for now, here is the list of our recent fixes and changes to the game:

Main Updates

[New] Auto-save feature added. The user also can change save intervals via the settings menu. At a minimum, every-other-day save capability is offered but not recommended for low systems.

[New] Progressed Campaign mode. It's the option to start the game from Cycle V by selecting a future date starting.

[Fixed] Setting the correct state of active tasks during saving/loading. The content, status, or requirements of the tasks are correctly saved now.

[Fixed] Tasks that request raw materials will automatically draw as many raw materials as they need from the warehouses as soon as they start.

[Fixed] Save/Load feature. Extra controls have been added for the Save/Load process, and several new measures have been taken to make these processes safer and more stable. (For the massive cities, the allocated save time will be 3-4 seconds longer, but it is a time that needs sparing to the computer to avoid any problems.)

[Fixed] The problem of the camera moving uncontrollably in a specific direction continuously, which some users experienced, has been solved. As an additional precaution, in case this problem persists, a new feature has been added to the 'settings' menu that can be toggled on/off to prevent the camera from moving unless the 'WASD' keys are pressed. This feature will start disabled by default, and the player should activate it manually.

[New] The 'Physical Keys' feature has been activated before we update the settings required for the key assignment. It is a feature that allows you to use the camera movements performed with the WASD keys in the same way on any keyboard, regardless of which key is located in the position found on 'Q' keyboards. Whatever physical keys are in the same position as the WASD keys on your keyboard, you can use for camera movement with them. ⁠(More Context: The Physical keys option allows you to map key codes to the physical keyboard layout, rather than to the language-specific layout that may vary between users in different regions. For example, on some keyboards the first row of letters reads “QWERTY”, and on others, it reads “AZERTY”. This means if you scripted specific controls to use the well-known “WASD” keys for movement, they would not be in the correct physical arrangement (like the arrow-key arrangement) on an AZERTY-layout keyboard. With Physical Keys enabled Unity uses a generic ANSI/ISO “Qwerty” layout to represent the physical location of the keys regardless of the user’s actual layout. This means if you specify the “Q” key, it will always be the left-most letter on the first row of letter keys, even if the user’s keyboard has a different letter in that position.)

[Fixed] The bug that caused the mission "Risk of accidents" to fail. The mission and all subsequent functions are now available.

Secondary Updates